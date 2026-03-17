Anti-Israel Al-Quds rally rages on in Toronto despite feeble attempt from Doug Ford to stop it

Not again! Unfortunately, those adherents of seventh-century savagery brought their hatred to the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. The Al-Quds Day hate-fest was back in Hogtown.

For those paying attention, this is the same consulate that was shot up last Tuesday. Thankfully, the idiotic Islamists didn’t realize the windows are made out of bulletproof glass. We fear it is only a matter of time before the next house call here is by a wannabe jihadi driving a truck of peace…

Al-Quds Day was a scheme originally dreamt up by the original Ayatollah Khomeini and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It is packaged as a day to show “solidarity” for the Palestinian people.

But it’s really nothing more than an excuse to espouse hatred toward the state of Israel and Jews. It is a completely fake holiday on par with Kwanza and Festivus.

Yet, why is this being tolerated?

If the hundreds of haters were Ku Klux Klansmen chanting death to black people, would that be tolerated? Not a chance.

Alas, there is plenty of blame to go around. Olivia Chow has been hiding this past week. OK, in fairness, she might be at the boutique getting fitted for her Caribana costume…

The worse-than-useless Police Chief, Myron Demkiw, was also AWOL.

But perhaps the biggest recipient of blame is Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Eight years ago – yes, eight! – Ford tweeted that this hatefest featuring chants for the genocide of the Jewish people would not be tolerated should he become premier.

He became premier later that year and then proceeded to do absolutely nothing. Until last Friday, that is, when he announced he was seeking an injunction to shut it down. He even posted a video blustering about the hate-fest. It was full of pure passion, and such heartfelt emotion. Say, folks, do you know the Academy Awards took place on Sunday? We wonder if there was an Oscar for Best Performance by a Two Faced Liberal Politician? If so, Dougie would surely be a shoe-in…

Ford is a fraud. He had almost a decade to seek an injunction. But ragged the puck, and waited to file an injunction less than 24 hours before Al-Quds Day was slated to begin.

That’s because Ford is not genuine. Ford has a soft spot for the Hamasholes. But now he can say, “Ho go, folks I did my best to shut this down, but the court wouldn’t do it.” (Indeed, predictably, the court did not grant the injunction.)

It’s part of a trend, really. Remember when the speaker of the legislature banned the keffiyeh because political symbols are not allowed? Ford actually fought this ban! Hey, Ford’s a phoney to be sure, but he’s not stupid. Ford, or rather his handlers, have done the demographic math. The war room must figure there is a significant pro-terror base out there. It’s just business, baby.

Shameful. Doug’s late great brother Rob, must be rolling in his grave right now…