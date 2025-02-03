Alberta’s COVID-19 review sparks backlash: task force lead speaks out

A recent 269-page COVID-19 Review Report commissioned by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has ignited intense criticism from mainstream media and the so-called medical professionals that they source. Released on January 24, the report, led by Dr. Gary Davidson, scrutinizes Alberta’s pandemic response, including public health measures and the leadership behind them, though critics have focused on discrediting the report without addressing its data.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Davidson reveals the challenges his task force faced in gathering candid feedback, highlighting the reluctance of those responsible for implementing pandemic measures to openly address the rationale behind their decisions and actions.

Backlash to Alberta’s COVID-19 review report proves public health needs independent scrutiny



Mainstream media and their echoed ‘experts’ dismiss the report’s critical findings.



A key finding of the report underscores the dominant role played by Alberta Health Services, under Deena Hinshaw, in shaping the province’s pandemic response. Despite several invitations, Hinshaw declined to participate in the review.

The report also raises concerns about “governance and flow of information” and “regulatory body” issues, exposing how the latter suppressed dissent among health professionals by threatening repercussions for challenging official messaging and the former sourcing information that appeared to lack credible origin.

“It appears that there are committees at the federal level with the Public Health Agency of Canada and other entities that this data flowed from, either through the Chief Medical Officer of Health, through Alberta Health Services or into the HEOC [Health Emergency Operations Centre],” explains Davidson.

It appeared that the data, or information, was given to these three different entities and then those three entities presented it to cabinet to make decisions. That’s the best we could find, but we couldn’t get anybody to talk to us to clarify that.

Danielle Smith discusses the province's final report on Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic response.



Dr. Davidson stresses the importance of transparency in health responses, especially when unprecedented measures like lockdowns and mandates impact civil liberties and public trust. He also calls for a renewed focus on public health, tackling ongoing issues such as obesity and cancer through public discourse to prepare for future health crises, instead of focusing on censorship and the illusion of consensus that it creates.

Despite the backlash, Dr. Davidson maintains his commitment to evidence-based analysis and diverse discussion. He notes that many health professionals, who remain in support of the review, are being overshadowed by a vocal minority, including figures like Timothy Caulfield who has received millions in government funding to enforce government narratives and has gone on a crusade against the report, calling on it to be dismissed and retracted.

When asked why similar reviews aren’t taking place in other provinces or federally, Dr. Davidson points to a lack of courage among political leaders and health authorities to confront uncomfortable truths and face their flawed decisions.

As Alberta evaluates its future health policies, the report has set the stage for necessary debates around public health, scientific integrity, and accountability.