Alberta cracks down on abuse of citizen-initiative laws

The Alberta government has unveiled sweeping changes to its election and citizen-initiative laws — a direct response to union-backed, NDP-affiliated campaigns that attempted to turn a safeguard into a blunt-force political weapon aimed at recalling every UCP MLA, including Premier Danielle Smith.

Bill 14, the Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, rewrites key legislation to prevent what officials describe as long-ballot manipulation, mass-petition flooding, and the coordinated exploitation of the recall system.

While citizen-initiative laws were built to give Albertans a narrow escape hatch in extraordinary circumstances, organizers tried to twist that democratic backstop into a perpetual campaign machine — filing overlapping petitions, recycling rejected questions, and preparing recall bids against nearly the entire governing caucus, including the Premier herself.

Bill 14 shuts that door firmly.

For years, Elections Alberta was forced to allow almost any initiative proposal to proceed unless it was clearly unconstitutional or outside provincial jurisdiction. Activist groups exploited this by filing duplicate or near-duplicate petitions designed to overwhelm the system.

Bill 14 removes the CEO’s screening powers entirely, including the ability to:

block duplicate or similar applications,

reject proposals that are unclear or misleading,

determine whether something is within provincial jurisdiction,

assess whether a proposal conflicts with a previous petition outcome, and

ensure constitutional referendum questions are accurate and properly worded.

Instead, the Minister of Justice now decides whether an application is the same as, or substantially similar to, a proposal from the last five years and whether it should proceed.

This eliminates the tactic of filing dozens of recall-style petitions targeting all MLAs, including the Premier, by recycling the same issue through multiple filings.

If an application was submitted before Bill 14 takes effect and the CEO has not yet issued a petition, it is deemed to have “never been made.” Applicants may reapply within 30 days, at no cost, but only under the new rules.

This instantly kills any queued recall or initiative applications targeting government MLAs, including the Premier, that unions had been preparing.

The bill also grants the government immunity from lawsuits related to terminated applications.

One of the biggest structural barriers Bill 14 introduces is a crackdown on data-harvesting, a critical piece of the union-led mass-recall strategy.

Penalties for unauthorized collection, use, disclosure, or retention of personal information now jump to:

$50,000–$500,000 for individuals

$500,000–$1 million for corporations or unions

Convicted individuals are permanently disqualified from:

making future petition applications,

serving as chief financial officers, and

registering as third parties.

Signature collectors must now meet stricter verification rules.

This limits the ability of organizers to hire or contract large canvassing teams, which was a key tactic used in past anti-government petition drives.

Bill 14 raises the number of nomination signatures for provincial candidates from 25 to 100, and bans electors from signing more than one nomination paper. This stops coordinated long-ballot strategies designed to clog ballots with dozens of fringe candidates, another way the recall organizers sought to destabilize elections.

Former federal Chief Electoral Officer Jean-Pierre Kingsley endorsed the change, saying it aligns Alberta with federal standards.

The Minister of Justice, Mickey Amery, may now revise constitutional referendum questions to ensure clarity and suitability, and a legislative committee may weigh in on policy referendum questions.

The Referendum Act is also amended to confirm that the government is not required to implement the results of a binding referendum if doing so violates the Constitution.

The government says these reforms will “strengthen public confidence” in Alberta’s democratic processes and ensure petitions are used responsibly, not as a partisan battering ram.