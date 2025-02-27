Alberta examines pipeline policy after Sask. premier pre-approves all permits

I have asked my officials to see how we can align with Saskatchewan. It’s time for Team Canada to get serious about our domestic energy security, nation building, and growing our economy. Alberta remains one of the most business-friendly jurisdictions in North America and I have… https://t.co/IMYTCJSSAJ — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) February 27, 2025

Moe unveiled Saskatchewan’s policy shift in a social media post, calling on other provinces and Ottawa to follow suit. “All pipeline permits going east, west, or south received in Saskatchewan will be considered pre-approved,” he declared.

Effective Immediately:



All pipeline permits going east, west, or south received in Saskatchewan will be considered pre-approved.



We encourage all provinces and the federal government to do the same.@JustinTrudeau @realDonaldTrump — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 26, 2025

The announcement coincided with renewed interest from U.S. President Donald Trump in reviving the Keystone XL Pipeline, a project he previously backed before it was killed by President Joe Biden on his first day in office.

Smith shared Trump’s post on X, saying the project should never have been cancelled. “Lower fuel costs for American families is a big win,” she wrote, adding that getting shovels in the ground should be the priority.

Agreed, President Trump @realDonaldTrump. That project should have never been cancelled.



Lower fuel costs for American families 🇺🇸 is a big win.



Let’s also scrap these inflationary tariff ideas and focus on getting shovels in the ground right away! pic.twitter.com/x25GcKaOMe — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) February 25, 2025

Moe also endorsed Trump’s position, stressing that North America’s energy future depends on reducing trade barriers and investing in major pipeline infrastructure like Keystone XL.

The path to continental energy dominance is to increase non-tariff North American trade.



This includes the construction of new pipelines like Keystone XL. pic.twitter.com/0BS6I1Ufu5 — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 25, 2025

Despite this momentum, South Bow Corp., which now owns the Keystone pipeline system, signalled it has “moved on” from the expansion.