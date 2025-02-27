Alberta examines pipeline policy after Sask. premier pre-approves all permits

Premier Smith confirmed the province is exploring measures to expedite energy development following Premier Moe's pipeline permit announcement.

Sheila Gunn Reid
The Canadian Press / Jason Franson and The Canadian Press / Heywood Yu

Alberta is reviewing its pipeline policies after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that all pipeline permits in his province would now be pre-approved, a move aimed at streamlining energy development and bypassing federal red tape.

Premier Danielle Smith confirmed Wednesday that Alberta is exploring how to align with Saskatchewan’s approach. “It’s time for Team Canada to get serious about our domestic energy security, nation-building, and growing our economy,” Smith said in a statement.

She reiterated Alberta’s pro-business stance, emphasizing the province’s readiness to collaborate with other provinces and the federal government to accelerate new pipeline projects.

Moe unveiled Saskatchewan’s policy shift in a social media post, calling on other provinces and Ottawa to follow suit. “All pipeline permits going east, west, or south received in Saskatchewan will be considered pre-approved,” he declared.

The announcement coincided with renewed interest from U.S. President Donald Trump in reviving the Keystone XL Pipeline, a project he previously backed before it was killed by President Joe Biden on his first day in office.

Smith shared Trump’s post on X, saying the project should never have been cancelled. “Lower fuel costs for American families is a big win,” she wrote, adding that getting shovels in the ground should be the priority.

Moe also endorsed Trump’s position, stressing that North America’s energy future depends on reducing trade barriers and investing in major pipeline infrastructure like Keystone XL.

Despite this momentum, South Bow Corp., which now owns the Keystone pipeline system, signalled it has “moved on” from the expansion. 

