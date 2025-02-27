Alberta examines pipeline policy after Sask. premier pre-approves all permits
Premier Smith confirmed the province is exploring measures to expedite energy development following Premier Moe's pipeline permit announcement.
Alberta is reviewing its pipeline policies after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that all pipeline permits in his province would now be pre-approved, a move aimed at streamlining energy development and bypassing federal red tape.
Premier Danielle Smith confirmed Wednesday that Alberta is exploring how to align with Saskatchewan’s approach. “It’s time for Team Canada to get serious about our domestic energy security, nation-building, and growing our economy,” Smith said in a statement.
She reiterated Alberta’s pro-business stance, emphasizing the province’s readiness to collaborate with other provinces and the federal government to accelerate new pipeline projects.
I have asked my officials to see how we can align with Saskatchewan. It’s time for Team Canada to get serious about our domestic energy security, nation building, and growing our economy. Alberta remains one of the most business-friendly jurisdictions in North America and I have… https://t.co/IMYTCJSSAJ— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) February 27, 2025
Moe unveiled Saskatchewan’s policy shift in a social media post, calling on other provinces and Ottawa to follow suit. “All pipeline permits going east, west, or south received in Saskatchewan will be considered pre-approved,” he declared.
Effective Immediately:— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 26, 2025
All pipeline permits going east, west, or south received in Saskatchewan will be considered pre-approved.
We encourage all provinces and the federal government to do the same.@JustinTrudeau @realDonaldTrump
The announcement coincided with renewed interest from U.S. President Donald Trump in reviving the Keystone XL Pipeline, a project he previously backed before it was killed by President Joe Biden on his first day in office.
Smith shared Trump’s post on X, saying the project should never have been cancelled. “Lower fuel costs for American families is a big win,” she wrote, adding that getting shovels in the ground should be the priority.
Agreed, President Trump @realDonaldTrump. That project should have never been cancelled.— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) February 25, 2025
Lower fuel costs for American families 🇺🇸 is a big win.
Let’s also scrap these inflationary tariff ideas and focus on getting shovels in the ground right away! pic.twitter.com/x25GcKaOMe
Moe also endorsed Trump’s position, stressing that North America’s energy future depends on reducing trade barriers and investing in major pipeline infrastructure like Keystone XL.
The path to continental energy dominance is to increase non-tariff North American trade.— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 25, 2025
This includes the construction of new pipelines like Keystone XL. pic.twitter.com/0BS6I1Ufu5
Despite this momentum, South Bow Corp., which now owns the Keystone pipeline system, signalled it has “moved on” from the expansion.
