Alberta Fact Check: Jason Kenney trusted British voters with a sovereignty referendum. Why not Albertans?

At the time, Kenney's position was clear: democratic self-determination was a legitimate choice for British voters. Sovereignty was "hope." Independence was a "confident future." A referendum was democracy in action.

Fast forward to today, and many of the same arguments Kenney applauded in Britain are now dismissed as dangerous or irresponsible when Albertans discuss them.

Nobody is suggesting Alberta and Brexit are identical. The constitutional circumstances are different. But the underlying democratic principle is remarkably similar: should a people be allowed to vote on their political future?

In 2016, Kenney's answer for Britain was yes.

Today, many federalists insist Albertans should not even ask the question.

That is what makes the sudden outrage over a potential Alberta referendum so difficult to square with Kenney's own record.

The Brexit referendum was not condemned by Kenney as reckless, divisive or irresponsible. It was celebrated as an expression of democratic choice and national self-determination.

No, I respect the decision of the British people who will be unencumbered to pursue more global free trade & non-EU migration. — Jason Kenney 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@jkenney) June 24, 2016

If a referendum on sovereignty was "hope over fear" for the British people, why is merely allowing Albertans to vote now portrayed as a threat to democracy?

The issue isn't whether Albertans should vote for independence. The issue is whether they should be trusted to make that decision for themselves.

Jason Kenney once argued that the British people deserved that trust. Albertans are now asking why they don't.