Alberta Fact Check: Jason Kenney trusted British voters with a sovereignty referendum. Why not Albertans?
Kenney celebrated the result of the Brexit vote in 2016 despite currently warning Albertans against holding a referendum on separation.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has emerged as one of the loudest voices warning Albertans against even holding a referendum on independence.
But when the people of the United Kingdom voted on whether to remain in the European Union, Kenney had a very different message.
Congratulations to the British people on choosing hope over fear by embracing a confident, sovereign future, open to the world! #Brexit— Jason Kenney 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@jkenney) June 24, 2016
On the night of the Brexit vote in 2016, Kenney celebrated the result, writing:
"Congratulations to the British people on choosing hope over fear by embracing a confident, sovereign future, open to the world!"
When critics accused Brexit supporters of xenophobia and nationalism, Kenney doubled down. He said he respected the decision of the British people to pursue "more global free trade" and control their own immigration policy. He also argued that leaving the EU would allow Britain to negotiate trade agreements without being constrained by other member states.
At the time, Kenney's position was clear: democratic self-determination was a legitimate choice for British voters. Sovereignty was "hope." Independence was a "confident future." A referendum was democracy in action.
Fast forward to today, and many of the same arguments Kenney applauded in Britain are now dismissed as dangerous or irresponsible when Albertans discuss them.
Nobody is suggesting Alberta and Brexit are identical. The constitutional circumstances are different. But the underlying democratic principle is remarkably similar: should a people be allowed to vote on their political future?
In 2016, Kenney's answer for Britain was yes.
Today, many federalists insist Albertans should not even ask the question.
That is what makes the sudden outrage over a potential Alberta referendum so difficult to square with Kenney's own record.
The Brexit referendum was not condemned by Kenney as reckless, divisive or irresponsible. It was celebrated as an expression of democratic choice and national self-determination.
No, I respect the decision of the British people who will be unencumbered to pursue more global free trade & non-EU migration.— Jason Kenney 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@jkenney) June 24, 2016
If a referendum on sovereignty was "hope over fear" for the British people, why is merely allowing Albertans to vote now portrayed as a threat to democracy?
The issue isn't whether Albertans should vote for independence. The issue is whether they should be trusted to make that decision for themselves.
Jason Kenney once argued that the British people deserved that trust. Albertans are now asking why they don't.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila