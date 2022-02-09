Alberta government begins rollback of restrictions but border blockaders vow to remain

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Truckers and farmers have been blockading the border at Coutts, Alberta off and on since January 30 as part of a nationwide protest movement of truckers and their supports against COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Rebel News has reporters inside the stand-off with police at the main crossing between Alberta and Montana, as well as the closest town, Milk River, where the local police are corralling supporters who are trying to head to Coutts to stand in solidarity with the blockaders.

Tuesday night, Alberta's premier Jason Kenney announced a large-scale rollback of restrictions, beginning with the termination of the Restrictions Exemptions Program — the vaccine passport program — at 11:59 pm. Masks are coming off kids in school on February 14, with an end to indoor masking for all on February 28. However, the government reserved the right to bring restrictions back if the hospital system comes under pressure again from the next wave of coronavirus.

Rebel News reporter Adam Soos was on the ground in Milk River with supporters of the blockade to get their response to the government announcement just moments after it happened. Many say it's all too little, too late and they can't trust the Alberta government after so many broken promises to end restrictions previously as part of the "best summer ever." Others said the fight for freedom must go on until all Canadians are free.

Whatever comes of the border blockade, Rebel News will be there to bring you the news you won't see anywhere else. To support coverage from the stand-off at Coutts, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com.