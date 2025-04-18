Alberta gov’t tables involuntary treatment bill for addicts

Alberta introduced legislation Tuesday for compulsory treatment of severe substance addiction.

Bill 53, the Compassionate Intervention Act, allows relatives, guardians, health-care professionals, or police officers to request an addiction treatment order for people who are “likely to cause harm to themselves or others as a result of their addiction or substance use.”

Albertans shouldn't have to choose between compassion and safety, said Dan Williams, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces the Compassionate Intervention Act, Bill-53, which would allow mandatory addiction treatment for individuals deemed a danger to themselves or others. pic.twitter.com/kv6l3DY5w9 — Juno News (@junonewscom) April 16, 2025

“There is nothing caring and nothing compassionate, there’s nothing Canadian about leaving our loved ones to be stripped of their dignity and, given enough time, stripped of their life to this deadly disease of addiction,” Williams told reporters.

He emphasized that intervention is necessary to address addiction, and described it as a compassionate healthcare response, not a criminal justice response.

Alberta drug overdose deaths declined 12% in 2023 from 2021, but remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Involuntary intervention was described as one tool to help people recover, but individuals would need to meet specific criteria.

Premier Danielle Smith's election campaign and Budget 2025 prioritize addressing addiction with mandatory rehab over jail, increased funding, and new recovery facilities.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Dan Williams discusses Alberta's upcoming involuntary drug addiction treatment legislation. pic.twitter.com/r7hXW1zcbV — Juno News (@junonewscom) February 26, 2025

A lawyer from an independent commission would review applications for involuntary treatment and determine if the patient meets the criteria for a 72-hour assessment period. If so, the lawyer would issue an apprehension and assessment order.

Police would take the patient to a centre for evaluation. A panel would then decide whether the patient is eligible for a renewable care plan.

The program includes a discharge plan with ongoing support and services.

The legislation will include safeguards to protect patients’ rights and freedoms, including access to legal support and the ability to appeal. Involuntary addiction treatment is criticized for violating human rights.

Alberta's government is taking a controversial stance on addiction treatment as it ponders "compassionate" intervention that is "involuntary" and "mandatory" for drug users.



READ MORE: https://t.co/ZhX61qnKS6 pic.twitter.com/Ujl9Qr61TG — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 23, 2023

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association stated that Alberta's proposed forced treatment law violates fundamental rights and personal autonomy.

“Involuntary treatment can cause harm, including increased relapse and overdose rates. Coercing individuals into treatment without their consent, based on subjective assessments, is a dangerous step that risks abuse and further stigmatization of vulnerable people.”

NDP addiction critic Janet Eremenko criticized the bill, noting the limited access to services for those seeking voluntary recovery. Budget 2025 allocates $1.7 billion to addiction and mental health to increase access to services and implement the Compassionate Intervention Act.

Eremenko stated that forced intervention is not the way forward, and that recovery is “a process” that requires housing, wraparound support, and treatment options.

Alberta's government is committed to helping people recover from addiction, rather than letting them suffer and potentially die, reads a government release.