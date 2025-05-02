Alberta MP resigns to allow Poilievre byelection

MP Damien Kurek resigned his overwhelmingly Tory Battle River-Crowfoot seat (81.8% of the vote) to pave the way for Poilievre's return to Parliament.

Alex Dhaliwal
  Alex Dhaliwal
  |   May 02, 2025   |   News

 

Following his leader's defeat, an Alberta MP is stepping down to create a path for Pierre Poilievre to re-enter Parliament.

Conservative MP Damien Kurek resigned his Battle River-Crowfoot seat after winning it with 81.8% of the vote, enabling Poilievre to contest the riding in a byelection, reported the Edmonton Journal.

“Pierre Poilievre just finished a remarkable national campaign that received the highest vote share since 1988,” Kurek said in a statement. The Conservatives finished with 8,097,281 votes, or 41.3% of total ballots cast.

“An unstoppable movement has grown under his leadership, and I know we need Pierre fighting in the House of Commons to hold the Liberal minority government to account. This is what’s best for Canada, and is what’s best for Battle River-Crowfoot.”

First elected in 2019, Kurek represents the expansive Eastern Alberta riding, which includes areas north of Edmonton, south of Calgary, west of Red Deer, and along the Saskatchewan border, encompassing communities like Drumheller, Hanna, Stettler, Camrose, and Wainwright.

The former Ontario MP was raised in Calgary and is a University of Calgary alumnus.

After representing his Ottawa riding for almost 20 years, Poilievre lost the seat to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy on Monday, citing a declining Conservative vote share, substantial population increase and riding redistribution.

Poilievre's vote percentage fell from 49.89% in 2021 to 45.83%, losing by 43,900 votes to 39,585.

He has not commented on losing the Carleton riding, having faced a staggering 90 challengers due to a protest by the Longest Ballot Committee.

Kurek announced Friday he will temporarily step aside this parliamentary session to help ensure political change in Canada.

“The people of Battle River—Crowfoot will be represented well by Pierre for the remainder of this Parliamentary session, and I will keep working with our incredible local team to do everything I can to remain the strong voice for you as I support him in the process, and then run again here in Battle River—Crowfoot in the next general election,” his statement said.

The Conservative Party statement did not include comment from Poilievre.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Friday he would call a byelection as soon as possible.

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

