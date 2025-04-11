Alberta premier challenges Carney's energy stance at Canada Strong and Free Conference

From April 9 to 12, the Canada Strong and Free Conference was held at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa. Over the courses of three days, panellists discussed strategies to bolster Canada’s economic freedom and prosperity.

On April 10th, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith joined a panel with Brian Lilley, addressing Canada’s challenges and the critical role of natural resource development.

Following the discussion, Premier Smith faced questions from journalists.

We asked her to respond to Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney’s recent claim that Alberta would be at the “heart” of a “new energy era,” despite his support for Bill C-69, dubbed the “no more pipelines” bill.

Smith didn’t mince words.

“Well, you can’t ride two horses at once. You’ve got to pick one,” she said. “Are you going to repeal the policies that have killed investment in Alberta so we can be that energy superpower again, or not? That’s a question we haven’t had an answer to yet.”

She highlighted the cancellation of the Energy East pipeline, noting, “It was scrapped because, after a billion dollars invested in the regulatory process and years of effort, the company still saw no clear path to approval. That’s a real problem.”

Smith criticized arbitrary policies like “unachievable emissions caps,” citing studies from the Conference Board of Canada predicting a two-million-barrel-per-day production drop by 2030.

We also asked the premier about her energy talks with Quebec’s Premier François Legault, probing whether a partnership could endure if Carney becomes Prime Minister and upholds Bill C-69, or if Quebec’s anti-pipeline Parti Québécois wins in 2026.

“We want to work with partners who want to work with us,” she added, mentioning potential pipeline routes to the West Coast, Churchill, and Ontario. “I’ll keep reaching out, but I have to deal with who’s in office now.”