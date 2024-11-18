Alberta pushes back on Ottawa’s assisted suicide agenda

The Alberta government has launched a public engagement initiative to review legislation and policies concerning Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID). A press release Monday noted a need for consistent procedures and robust safeguards, particularly for vulnerable populations such as individuals with disabilities or mental health challenges.

An online survey is now open until December 20, inviting Albertans to share their perspectives and experiences with MAID. In addition to the survey, the government plans to engage directly with stakeholders, including medical associations, advocacy groups, religious organizations, and other interested parties.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery emphasized the importance of public input, stating that MAID is a "complex and personal issue" that requires careful oversight. Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams reiterated the government's opposition to expanding MAID eligibility to include individuals with mental illness as their sole condition, advocating instead for comprehensive care options.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange highlighted the federal government's pause on MAID eligibility for mental illness until 2027, noting Alberta's ongoing opposition to such expansions.

This review comes in the context of increasing MAID cases across Canada. In 2022, there were 13,241 MAID deaths, accounting for 4.1% of all deaths in the country—a 31.2% increase from the previous year. Notably, in June 2024, a father in Alberta sought legal intervention to prevent his 27-year-old autistic daughter from undergoing euthanasia, raising concerns about the application of MAID to individuals with disabilities.

Canada has one of the most extreme euthanasia regimes in the entire world, where one can seek euthanasia for irremediable suffering related to an illness that is not fatal. As early as March 2027, Canadians whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness may qualify for euthanasia.