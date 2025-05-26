Alberta Republican Party rallies for independence at packed Red Deer town hall

We were in Red Deer on May 24, where the Alberta Republican Party hosted a town hall that felt less like a political event and more like a warning shot to Ottawa. The focus? Alberta independence, and the energy in the room made one thing clear: a growing number of Albertans are done waiting for change.

Frustration over carbon taxes, inflation, gun bans, and federal interference is boiling over. The crowd was organized, passionate, and ready to act.

The Alberta Republican Party, led by Cameron Davies, has been building a base of supporters who believe Alberta deserves full control over its laws, economy, and future. They're openly pro-independence and unapologetically conservative—something some say the UCP has strayed from.

Cameron Davies has announced he's running in the Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills riding in the upcoming by-election.

The lineup of speakers brought big conversations to the room: Dr. Bruce Pardy, a constitutional law expert, who unpacked how Ottawa has systematically chipped away at Alberta's autonomy, Dr. Michael Wagner, a historian who has spent years studying Alberta's role in Confederation, Cameron Davies, the ARP leader himself, and Gordon Kesler, the former MLA of Olds-Didsbury, who endorsed Davies.

Across Alberta, the appetite for sovereignty is growing, and events like this prove it. Whether you agree with separation or not, the question is no longer whether people are thinking about it—it's how many, and what they'll do next.

Sick of Ottawa walking all over Alberta? Join the fight for real change at DoneGettingScrewed.com.