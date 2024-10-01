Alberta to introduce new legislation on gender transition and parental rights

E-transfer (Canada):

In Tuesday's announcement, Premier Danielle Smith stated that Alberta's UCP government will introduce legislation aimed at safeguarding children from making irreversible decisions regarding gender transition until adulthood.

In less than a month, our UCP government will introduce critical legislation to ensure that children wait until adulthood before making decisions to physically alter their bodies for gender transition. We will also strengthen parental rights within our education system regarding… pic.twitter.com/tamjNDzcex — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) October 1, 2024

The proposed bill, set to be introduced within the month, seeks to strengthen parental rights in the education system and protect female-only sports divisions.

Smith acknowledged the sensitivity of the topic but emphasized that the measures are in the best interests of children. She invited all Albertans to engage in the conversation while ensuring that transgender children feel supported and cared for.