Alberta to legislate early math and reading screenings for young students

The Alberta government is introducing new legislation that will make early literacy and numeracy screenings mandatory for all students from Kindergarten to Grade 3, in an effort to identify learning challenges earlier and improve foundational skills in reading and math.

The proposed Education (Prioritizing Literacy and Numeracy) Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2)—also known as Bill 6—was tabled today by Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides. The bill would require all school boards and independent early childhood operators to conduct standardized reading and math screenings and share the results with both parents and the ministry.

“Alberta’s classrooms are more complex than ever, and our teachers need the right tools to support every student,” said Nicolaides. “By identifying learning needs early, these screeners will help us address complexity head-on and ensure that children with diverse and complex needs get the help they need to thrive.”

Key Provisions of Bill 6:

Mandatory Screenings: All students in Kindergarten through Grade 3 will undergo literacy and numeracy assessments.

Parental Reporting: Schools must share results with parents, ensuring families are informed and involved.

Data Transparency: Results will be provided to the Ministry of Education and made public annually.

Ministerial Authority: The Education Minister will have regulatory power to define timing, frequency, exemptions, and reporting procedures for the assessments.

Screenings will be short, skill-based evaluations aimed at spotting difficulties before they widen into major gaps in learning. The government says the program builds on existing requirements first introduced in 2022, with expanded coverage for kindergarten students added in 2024.

Education advocates have welcomed the move:

“Early screening is an essential part of an equitable approach to literacy instruction,” said Alicia Smith, Executive Director of Dyslexia Canada. “Legislating this practice is an important step toward making sure that early screening becomes a lasting part of how we support every child’s right to learn to read.”

Michael McMann, President of the College of Alberta School Superintendents, added that literacy and numeracy “are gateways to understanding, problem-solving, and lifelong success.”

If passed, the changes would take effect in fall 2026, alongside new regulations governing how and when the screenings occur.

The province has budgeted $11 million this year for literacy and numeracy instruction, rising to $15 million by 2027–28. Since 2021, Alberta has invested $92.5 million in foundational-skills programs.

The Education Ministry said the initiative complements broader efforts to manage classroom complexity, including the Aggression and Complexity in Schools Action Team and additional funding for educational-support staff.