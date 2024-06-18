Alex Jones talks to Rebel News after surprise appearance at Turning Point Action event

E-transfer (Canada):

Turning Point Action’s annual People’s Action Convention took place in Detroit, Michigan last weekend. Firebrand political commentator Alex Jones made a surprise appearance on the conferences’ last day, taking the stage alongside Human Events' Jack Posobiec.

“There is a global, worldwide political realignment against the new world order,” Jones told the crowd during his high energy speech.

The controversial broadcaster was recently ordered by a judge to liquidate his assets to pay for a $1.5 billion lawsuit waged against him by families of Sandy Hook victims.

Rebel News asked Jones for an update on his legal battle.

“We're still holding on now, but it only makes the show bigger,” he said. “And even if they shut down InfoWars, I'll just continue on.”

We also spoke to Posobiec about the political persecutions of Alex Jones, Donald Trump and Steven Bannon through the use of the increasingly weaponized justice system.

The Turning Point attendees also shared their thoughts on Jones' surprise appearance, and whether or not they agree with his predictions for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.