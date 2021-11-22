No jab, no job: Canada Post workers will be put on unpaid leave over vaccination status
As you know, Canada Post employees are threatened with the loss of their jobs if they refuse to take a COVID-19 vaccine, despite some having little or no interaction with others in the workplace.
Even from the beginning of the pandemic, Canada Post employees have not had to undergo mandatory PCR testing. So, you can understand why many of them are refusing to inject themselves as a protection option, since nothing else has been offered to them up until now.
On November 26, many workers will be put on unpaid leave, just before Black Friday — a critical day for Canada Post.
These employees are represented by about five different unions, and, so far, only a portion of these unions have decided to legally represent their employees against the current situation.
Today, they wanted to make some noise in order to draw attention to their cause and they hope that a turnaround will occur.
- By Ezra Levant
