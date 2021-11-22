No jab, no job: Canada Post workers will be put on unpaid leave over vaccination status

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Comme vous le savez, les employés de Postes Canada sont menacés de perdre leur emploi s’ils refusent de recevoir un vaccin contre la Covid-19, malgré le fait que certains d’entre eux ont peu ou tout simplement pas d’interaction avec les autres à leur lieu de travail. Même depuis le début de la pandémie, les employés de Postes Canada n'ont pas eu à faire de tests PCR obligatoires. Donc, vous pouvez comprendre pourquoi plusieurs d'entre eux refusent l'injection comme option de protection, puisque rien d’autre ne leur a été offert à ce jour. Le 26 novembre prochain, plusieurs d’entre eux seront mis en congé sans solde, juste avant le Black Friday — une journée critique pour Postes Canada. Ces derniers sont représentés par environ cinq syndicats différents, et jusqu’à présent, seulement qu’une portion de ces syndicats a décidé de représenter juridiquement leurs employés contre la situation actuelle. Aujourd’hui, ils ont désiré faire du bruit afin d’attirer l’attention sur leur cause et ils espèrent qu’un revirement de situation surviendra.

As you know, Canada Post employees are threatened with the loss of their jobs if they refuse to take a COVID-19 vaccine, despite some having little or no interaction with others in the workplace.

Even from the beginning of the pandemic, Canada Post employees have not had to undergo mandatory PCR testing. So, you can understand why many of them are refusing to inject themselves as a protection option, since nothing else has been offered to them up until now.

On November 26, many workers will be put on unpaid leave, just before Black Friday — a critical day for Canada Post.

These employees are represented by about five different unions, and, so far, only a portion of these unions have decided to legally represent their employees against the current situation.

Today, they wanted to make some noise in order to draw attention to their cause and they hope that a turnaround will occur.