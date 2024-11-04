Algerian boxer Imane Khelif confirmed as a man: Leaked medical report

Controversial Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif, who claimed gold in the women’s welterweight division at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has reportedly been identified as biologically male, as detailed in a medical report allegedly obtained by a French journalist.

The revelation, which has gained traction after a report by Reduxx, has reignited discussions on gender eligibility in women’s sports.

Throughout the summer games, Khelif's prowess in the ring was unmatched, as he swept each round and won unanimously across judges’ scorecards in the women's category. However, the 26-year-old boxer’s victory has attracted scrutiny, especially in light of past instances in 2019 and 2023 where Khelif reportedly did not meet conventional gender verification standards.

A medical report purportedly reviewed by journalist Djaffar Air Aoudia indicates that an MRI revealed specific markers in Khelif’s anatomy, stating, "Khelif had no uterus, but instead had internal testicles and a ‘micropenis’ resembling an enlarged clitoris." It was also reported that Khelif possesses XY chromosomes and male-typical testosterone levels. According to Air Aoudia, the test further suggested a possibility that Khelif's parents might be closely related by blood.

Khelif’s reported condition, known as 5-alpha reductase deficiency, only occurs in biological males, raising concerns among some sports advocates about the fairness of allowing her to compete in women’s divisions.

However, under current International Olympic Committee (IOC) regulations, Khelif’s eligibility for women’s boxing was established based on her official documentation. “As with previous Olympic boxing competitions, gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams stated during a press briefing.

Khelif’s participation has also drawn criticism from advocates for women’s sports, though coverage in major media outlets largely supported the athlete.

