Algoma Steel funding scandal keeps getting worse

The Algoma Steel scandal keeps getting worse; not because of the thousand workers now out of a job, but because every level of government appears to have known this disaster was coming and handed over public money anyway.

Weeks ago, Algoma pocketed a half a billion dollars in government loans. That figure included $400 million from the Carney Liberals and another $100 million from Premier Doug Ford's Ontario government.

In a clip that surfaced this week, Algoma's CEO bluntly acknowledged the federal and provincial governments wouldn't dish out $500 million without scrutinizing a company's business plan. Ford confirmed as much, admitting he was aware layoffs were looming before approving Ontario's $100-million loan.

On Thursday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at the rationale behind the Carney Liberals' muted response to Algoma cutting 1,000 jobs.

“We learned recently that Melanie Joly did not bother to read the contract in which the Liberals gave billions of dollars to Stellantis, the car maker which shortly thereafter announced layoffs too,” Ezra said, suggesting Algoma's CEO might have given the federal government too much credit.

“I think this CEO is overestimating the intelligence and fiduciary duty of the Liberals, especially the obvious DEI appointee Melanie Joly,” he said.

“So the government knew, which is why they're not criticizing Algoma for pocketing half a billion, and which is why the CEO isn't embarrassing the government.”