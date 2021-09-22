All reactions from Rebel News' special election night livestream

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

With the 2021 Canadian election in the books, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has retained his position and despite the $600 million spent, very little has changed.

On election night, Rebel News hosted a special election livestream, getting reactions and results as they came in.

David Menzies was live from Richmond Hill, getting reaction from Conservative Party candidate Costas Menegakis as he failed to reclaim the hotly contested seat.

David Menzies also shared his thoughts on the Richmond Hill riding, where Majid Jowhari, the Liberal MP known for friendly feelings towards the Iranian regime, maintained his seat.

More to follow.