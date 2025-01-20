Almost half of young Canadians would vote to join America under right conditions: poll

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed recent polling from Ipsos that shows almost half of young Canadians appear eager to join the United States.

According to the data, 43% of Canadians age 18-34 would become American citizens if given the opportunity assuming their assets were transferred into USD.

Ezra discussed why he thinks young people, particularly young men, are enticed by the idea of joining up with our southern neighbours.

"Imagine if someone said to you, they would give you one US dollar for every one Canadian dollar you have in the bank, and you don't have to listen to that clown Trudeau, or his successor carbon tax Carney anymore," he said.

"That's a huge number of young people that would say yes to that deal," said Ezra.

Trudeau's attacks on Canada's national identity make Trump's '51st state' comments enticing to some



"Every one of Trudeau's actions says Canada means nothing, Canada's just a hotel. Well Donald Trump knows a little bit about hotels, doesn't he? Why wouldn't he try to buy one,… pic.twitter.com/7O7kXZXyom — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 12, 2025

Ezra went on to discuss why 18-34 year-old Canadians could be eager to join up with America after years of struggle in Justin Trudeau's Canada.

"What are 18-34 year-olds? They're done high school, maybe they're going to college. But they're starting their life, they're looking to get married," he said.

"They're looking to get a job, they're looking to buy a house, that's how you start a life. You're starting families, you're paying the bills. They're the people Trudeau has hit the hardest, they're the people who want this American deal the most."

President Donald J. Trump was officially sworn-in as president at his inauguration earlier today in Washington, D.C.