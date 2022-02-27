American Trucker Convoy: U.S. government is anti-democratic, not representative of the people

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The U.S. trucker convoy, named the "People's Convoy" by organizers, is in the middle of its trek across the country, aiming to end vaccine mandates and reclaim the liberties that have been stripped away under the guise of COVID-19.



On assignment for Rebel News, I spoke to the U.S. truckers at their stop in Amarillo, Texas where they explained that their government has become undemocratic.



They argued that the U.S. government has been handing down more dictates with no voting and no democratic processes.