Amy Hamm faces potential $163,000 legal bill over gender remarks

A British Columbia nurse, found guilty of professional misconduct for online comments about gender issues, may be required to pay over $163,000 in legal fees to the provincial nursing college.

The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) found Amy Hamm guilty of "unprofessional conduct" on March 13 and demanded she pay nearly two hundred thousand dollars to cover the legal costs of the inquiry into her remarks.

BCCNM stated that seeking legal fee payment is standard in their disciplinary procedures, as confirmed by spokesperson Johanna Ward to the Epoch Times.

The College stated that the successful party (them) could be awarded costs to offset hearing expenses. They've submitted penalty and cost requests to the Discipline Committee, and Hamm can respond. The Committee will then determine any penalty and cost orders.

B.C. regulator rules against Amy Hamm over 'I ❤️J.K. Rowling' billboard



Lawyer @LDBildy joins @EzraLevant to break down the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives disciplinary panel ruling against @preta_6 following her involvement in a campaign to support author J.K. Rowling's… pic.twitter.com/Nec2aqzkeq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 27, 2025

Hamm intends to resist any compensation claim from the college, asserting her strength in a June 2 social media post. “Unfortunately for them, I am not a weak person.”

“I reject their lies, and their punishment, and will fight to see that they never see a penny… I will fight to see that they are punished for what they’ve done.”

BCCNM investigated the former nurse for allegedly crude statements about trans-identifying people in online content from 2018 to 2021. She recently expressed her displeasure with the fine, noting the ordeal cost her much more than just a monetary penalty: it cost her her career.

Hamm also faced legal action for co-sponsoring a 2020 Vancouver billboard stating "I [love] JK Rowling", which supported Rowling's stance on protecting female-only spaces.

Her hearings began in September 2022, with a final decision rendered in March.

Amy Hamm, a B.C. nurse, women's rights advocate, and mother of two, enters Day 16 of her disciplinary hearing with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) over her acknowledgement that two genders exist.



READ MORE: https://t.co/oB4VnkcxAw pic.twitter.com/EickQ3Qz8o — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2023

The panel concluded that a nurse's social media activity outside of their professional identification could not be considered misconduct, as that would infringe on their freedom of speech.

However, the college received complaints alleging transphobia against Hamm, leading to calls to have her nursing licence removed. Michael Seaborn, the college’s lawyer, requested the disciplinary panel on May 29 to suspend her licence for three months.

Because Hamm identified as a nurse in materials related to her remarks, her gender commentary fell under nursing regulation. A panel found her statements in an article and podcast were “discriminatory,” “derogatory,” and “untruthful,” inciting fear and contempt against trans-identifying women.

Hamm filed a subsequent appeal to the B.C. Supreme Court, arguing that the panel wrongly broadened discrimination accusations to include disagreement with gender ideology and transgenderism, and that their decision trampled women's Charter rights.