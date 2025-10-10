An honest conversation about Israel: Ezra Levant and Owen Shroyer

Just as news broke about the signing of a major peace deal, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, between Israel and Hamas, Ezra Levant joined Owen Shroyer to discuss rising antisemitism and Israel's relationship with the United States.

The conversation started over comments critical of Israel and claims of antisemitism Owen posted on social media, which Ezra told the former Infowars host he'd like to debate.

“It's my understanding that there is some commentary that I had engaged in on X, specifically regarding Israel that you may have had an issue with or disagreed with,” Owen said, kicking things off.

Ezra highlighted areas where they are in agreement, like challenging globalism and fighting for free speech. He then shifted to how some critics of Israel view Jews as a collective.

But Ezra pointed to someone like Stephen Miller, a key member of the Trump administration who is Jewish, or his own grilling of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla — or Rebel News' Avi Yemini challenging ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

“I'm a Jew and a Zionist and I actually believe in a lot of the things you do,” Ezra told Owen. “I wanted to reach out to you and your viewers to make the case not to say the phrase 'all Jews' or 'all Zionists' — I'm not saying you do — but I just want to be a part of the conversation a little bit, ask you guys to think of things from my point of view.”

In response, “If I say something critical of Israel, I get called an antisemite,” Owen said. “The problem is, when you do that, less levelheaded people than me, they take it differently and they try to mirror that response back on whoever's accusing them of this. That's the issue that I've seen,” he clarified.

“It's sneaky and it uses Jewishness as a weapon,” agreed Ezra, acknowledging public figures like Greenblatt, Rabbi Shmuley and George Soros are unlikeable figures.

“The political class uses the Jewish people and says, 'oh I'm going to hide behind it' like the ADL or other groups” while hiding support for Israel, Owen added.

“We can't have a conversation [as a nation] that's honest about Israel, and when you do, you get name called,” he continued, calling out Republicans who want to criminalize antisemitism.

“Free speech is a tough thing, because you've got to give it to your opponents you hate the most if you want it for yourself,” Ezra said. “And I try and live up to that, and I know you do too.”

