An independent Alberta should scrap First Nations treaties: Bruce Pardy

Should Albertans vote to become an independent country, law professor Bruce Pardy believes it would be in the new nation's best interests to end treaties signed with First Nations groups.

Joining The Ezra Levant Show earlier this week, Pardy said the treaties aren't required to be part of a newly independent Alberta “those treaties are part of the Canadian constitutional order.”

However, “the point of independence,” the professor told Ezra, “is to repudiate the existing constitutional order — all of it.”

Expanding on this view, Pardy said the treaties were drafted in a different era, a time when case could be made that “you were dealing with two different peoples” with distinct cultures. “Those days are long gone,” he added.

In today's world, this leads to “different tiers, different sets of rights and entitlements” for Canadians, Pardy said, describing it as “a fiction.”

To return to the central foundation of “Western legal systems,” an independent Alberta should ensure “the same rules and standards apply to everybody, without regard to your parents, your lineage, your group, your race, your colour, your sex, your orientation; doesn't matter, justice is supposed to be blind.”

Not adhering to these principles means “your legal system is not truly Western in the way it's working,” the Queen's University law professor said.

The existing system in Canada has “acted exactly to the detriment of the people that everybody thinks it's designed to protect.” Currently, Indigenous Canadians can be “oppressed by their own leadership, as well as by government officials, bureaucrats and lawyers.”

Scrapping the treaties is “one of the many ways in which Alberta needs to start again,” he continued. Small tweaks around the margins of Canada's existing framework aren't enough; “you have to get rid of it and start again.”