An inside look at one of the government's dumbest tweets

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed an incredibly false tweet by the Saskatchewan Health Authority in October.

You can see the tweet here:

Your risk from COVID-19 is not determined by age, fitness level or community...your risk is determined by vaccine status. ~78% of all new cases & hospitalizations in #Sask in Sep were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people. https://t.co/T0HXlmCUZs — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) October 18, 2021

Commenting on what the Saskatchewan Health Authority wrote in this tweet, Ezra said:

"I'm sorry, that's a lie. That's disinformation. Coming from a government bureaucracy, that means it's propaganda. That undermines trust in all health authorities, especially Saskatchewan's. That undermines trust in this whole thing we’re in. Why would they do that? ... So here at Rebel News, we filed an access to information request with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, asking for their behind-the-scenes notes about this tweet. And we got it... It’s 23 pages long — we’ll put the whole thing on our website for you to see for yourself."

This is only an excerpt of last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. Subscribe to RebelNews+ to watch the full episode.