Perhaps most concerning, the legislation grants the government the ability to demand platforms like Facebook, Google and YouTube alter algorithms to present certain content the feds deem necessary.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 02, 2023
  • News Analysis
ANALYSIS: Ezra Levant breaks down Trudeau's new online censorship measures
The Canadian Press / Chris Young
On Friday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced it was planning to "modernize" broadcasting in the country as part of the Trudeau Liberals' Online Streaming ActTo comply with new regulations, online services that provide audio or video content and exceed $10 million in annual revenue will be required to register with the federal regulatory agency.

This would impact every industry giant, from Netflix and Spotify to Google, Meta and X (formerly Twitter).

The new requirements mean “various online undertakings that broadcast audio or audio-visual content that is intended to inform, enlighten or entertain must be registered with the Commission,” the National Post reported.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant tore into the plan put forward by the CRTC over the weekend, writing a lengthy thread on X pointing to the flaws in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest brazen attempts to censor content online.

Starting off his analysis, Ezra pointed out how announcements made on Fridays are often the ones trying to be buried. And, while the bill was discussed as it moved through Parliament, the debate over regulating podcasts never truly reached the public as a voting issue. 

And while Ezra's proclamation of individual creators on platforms like YouTube being regulated may be a little ahead of the government's official announcement, it certainly would not be the first time the Trudeau Liberals have said one thing publicly while pursuing more extreme goals behind the scenes.

In 2019, for example, then-environment minister Catherine McKenna said carbon taxes would not exceed $50 per tonne; that price is now set to increase to $170 per tonne by 2030. Ditto for gun control, where the Liberals pledged not to ban hunting rifles before trying to do just that.

Ezra also mentioned how the CRTC was used as a tool to stunt the growth of Sun News, a right-of-centre alternative to the country's left-leaning broadcasters like CBC.

The burdensome and vindictive policies of the CRTC, meanwhile, pushed Ezra to found Rebel News with a focus towards online content. The idea worked, and Rebel grew a bigger audience than Sun News ever had, even inspiring others to follow suit, True North and Western Standard.

With the media landscape evolving, the Trudeau government took action to bailout the Media Party — the Liberal regime cheerleaders in the mainstream media.

As Ezra shows, trust and viewership in legacy outlets is declining while support grows for independent outlets. For full analysis of our poll conducted in partnership with Leger, click here.

Perhaps most concerning, the legislation allows for the government to demand platforms like Facebook, Google and YouTube alter their algorithms to present certain content the feds deem necessary.

Of course, platforms currently skew their algorithms in certain directions already, oftentimes censoring conservative viewpoints, particularly on issues relating to COVID-19 or the climate.

Could the government not only attempt to force companies to manipulate algorithms, but then regulate the media industry through a licensing body? Well, as Rebel News experienced, the framework already exists in the Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization (QCJO) licence.

Despite former heritage minister Steven Guilbeault's fumbling, clumsy attempt to explain the issue during an interview, there was little pushback from the Media Party overall.

Rebel News, however, is fighting back against the QCJO. As Ezra notes, Rebel News is suing Trudeau over this licensing, something you can learn more about on this page.

The Liberals don't plan to stop with just this bill, though. There was also Bill C-36, which is temporarily shelved.

Worse yet, the proposed "Online Harms Act" which would grant the federal government extreme powers to shut down websites from existing in Canada. 

But, as the Rebel News boss says — we won't stop fighting.

We'll continue pushing back against the Trudeau Liberals' censorship attempts, even if we have to lead the charge by ourselves. You can learn more about — or better yet, help support — our fight for freedom of speech and freedom of the press at StopTheCensorship.com.

Censorship Justin Trudeau Canada Social Media Stop the Censorship News Analysis
  • By Ezra Levant

