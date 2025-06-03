Andrew Lawton slams Liberal 'fairweather patriots' in first speech to Parliament

Just a few years ago, the surge in patriotism triggered by the Freedom Convoy led leftist elites to heap scorn upon the flying of the Canadian flag. Now, suddenly, red and white are all the rage with Carney and his so-called "elbows up" comrades.

Newly elected Conservative MP Andrew Lawton decried these "fairweather patriots," with their "flags still creased and wrapped in plastic," in his maiden speech last week. "I will always and have always waved the Canadian flag proudly, and I will not stand by while those who were denigrating people who did that years ago claim to have the moral high ground on what it means to be a Canadian now."

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie reacted to Lawton's speech on Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, echoing his sentiment about the Liberals' sudden red-and-white reconciliation.

"The people who are doing 'elbows up' today, they were all against the Freedom Convoy—[against] the people who raised the flag to get their basic freedom back and to be able to feed their families," said Alexa Lavoie. "It's just terrible to see the double standard, again, of those people who are raising their flag of 'elbows up'—but they've never been really proud to be Canadian—just because [of] Donald Trump."

David Menzies recalled how, at one point during Trudeau's decade with the Liberals, they refused to fly the Canadian flag for months on end, saying, "These are the same Liberals, minus the leader, who are now saying, 'Hey, it's cool to wave the red and white flag!'"