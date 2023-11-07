Pro-Palestine rallies in the West have become religious, not just political, says Andy Ngo

While covering the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference in London, I caught up with independent journalist Andy Ngô to get his thoughts on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Ngo, who is best known for his coverage of Antifa, got his start covering radical Islam. He noted that this has come in useful in covering pro-Palestine rallies taking place across the West and in London, where he now lives.

We discussed how there is a religious dimension to the ideologies on display at these rallies that goes beyond political disagreements with the Israeli government. "There are those who are there who feel a religious conviction and you'll see it in what they're chanting, what they're saying, and what their demands are," he said.

Andy has witnessed cries for Muslim armies to mobilize and engage in jihad against "Zionist forces" at these rallies. "The stuff they're saying in Arabic, they're not chanting against Israelis, they're chanting against the yahud — the Jews," he added.

Asked about where he sees the West headed with such antisemitism and anti-democratic behaviour on full display, Andy was not optimistic.

"It's a sad reality that with multiculturalism, this paradise and this utopia and diverse society that we've been sold for generations from the chattering classes and the elites and intellectuals — we don't see people being safer because of it. Now there's an expectation that if there's conflict in the Middle East, you have to protect Jewish institutions here because people might carry out acts of violence. Protecting the institutions is important, but this is really a bandaid solution for the day."

"What about next month or the year after that, or the decade after that?" he continued.

We also spoke about the need for a conversation about immigration, the ignorance common among LGBT activists marching 'in solidarity' with Palestine, and elements of the right and the far-left coming together on opposition to Israel.

Andy believes that the anti-war right is influencing this emerging alliance, and with reasonable questions about the United States' role in international conflicts. "They have legitimate grievances, I feel," he said.

"On the homeland we have extreme issues with income inequalities, extremely porous southern border with Mexico, people overdosing... they have this frustration of, we are being taxed to death and our money is being sent every few months, in the billions, tens of billions, to these conflicts that are far away and don't necessarily affect us. I understand that grievance and I actually think that that view is a legitimate view to be expressed and to be debated."

For more reports about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, be sure to visit TheTruthAboutTheWar.com.