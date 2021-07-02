Anglican church in Tofino still standing after “suspicious” early morning fire

  • By Rebel News
  • July 02, 2021
St. Columba Church Anglican church was saved by firefighters before a 4:00 a.m. blaze could cause structural damage.

Local authorities are calling the fire suspicious and are investigating what happened this morning at the church, located in downtown Tofino, British Columbia.

British Columbia Christianity Church Arson & Vandalism
