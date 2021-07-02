Anglican church in Tofino still standing after “suspicious” early morning fire

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit

St. Columba Church Anglican church was saved by firefighters before a 4:00 a.m. blaze could cause structural damage.

Local authorities are calling the fire suspicious and are investigating what happened this morning at the church, located in downtown Tofino, British Columbia.

Rebel News is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Learn more at FindTheArsonist.com.