Anglican church in Tofino still standing after “suspicious” early morning fire
St. Columba Church Anglican church was saved by firefighters before a 4:00 a.m. blaze could cause structural damage.
Local authorities are calling the fire suspicious and are investigating what happened this morning at the church, located in downtown Tofino, British Columbia.
Rebel News is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Learn more at FindTheArsonist.com.
Spread the Word!
- By Drea Humphrey
Find the Arsonist
$10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches.Submit
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.