Anne Hathaway suggests that abortion 'can be another word for mercy'

AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Anne Hathaway, most famous for her role in “The Devil Wears Prada,” took to “The View” to advocate for the right for women to have abortions.

Sharing her thoughts, the actress, who stars in “Armageddon Time,” said that abortion “can be another word for mercy.”

“My own personal experience with abortion — and I don’t think we talk about this enough — abortion can be another word for mercy,” said the 39-year-old actress.

“We don’t know,” Hathaway continued. “We know that no two pregnancies are alike, and it follows that no two lives are alike, it follows that no two conceptions are alike.”

Hathaway’s take on abortion is similar, if not identical to arguments made by pro-life advocates who argue for the sanctity and protection of the unborn as unique individuals.

“So how can we have a law, how can we have a point of view on this that says we must treat everything the same?” she added. “When you allow for choice, you allow for flexibility, which is what we need in order to be human.”

Hathaway has been an outspoken pro-choice advocate, publicly denouncing the repeal of Roe v. Wade in June, which made abortions a state issue.

“Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health,” wrote Hathaway at the time on Instagram. “See you in the fight xx.”

“We’re in the fight every day,” she said to the hosts of “The View,” referring to the now-viral post. “We’re in the fight every minute. And you mentioned ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ turning sweet 16. Some 16-year-old’s life has been irrevocably changed because of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

Hathaway added:

I played a young woman who was starting out her career. And when you are a young woman starting out your career, your reproductive destiny matters a great deal. And I just — it had just happened and I just — I think about it all the time. I think we all think about it all the time, and what the implications are, and what it means to live in a country that puts us in this position. And by the way, this is not a moral conversation about abortion, this is a practical conversation about women’s rights, and, by the way, human rights, because women’s rights are human rights.