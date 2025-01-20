Announcing the winner of the 2024 Rebel News Viewers' Choice Award!

We have a Christmas party here at Rebel News and we bring our staff together to our head office. We have some smoked meat—that's our tradition—and we sometimes have little party games, and every year we have something called The Rebbies.

That's the Rebel awards given to different people on our team for doing amazing things, and I actually get to make the decision of who wins what. But the most important Rebbie award is not decided by me, it's the Viewers' Choice Award.

And you voted for it. Now we had the vote in December, but I forgot to tell you the results! Here we are over halfway through January so let me tell you the results after thousands of you voted.

In sixth place, with 9% of the vote, Tamara Ugolini. In fifth place, with 11% of the vote, Alexa Lavoie. In fourth place, at 12% of the vote, you can see it's very close isn't it, Sheila Gunn Reid, our chief reporter. In third place, with 16%, that's a big number, Drea Humphrey from our BC team.

In second place, with 19% of the vote, the thunder down under Avi Yemini, a one-man army in Melbourne, Australia. Which means in first place, you know who it is, with a whopping 32% of the vote, David 'The Menzoid' Menzies.

Well earned and good for David, he did a great job in 2024!