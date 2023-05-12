Campaign Life Coalition forced to remove imagery boards at annual March for Life in Ottawa press conference

E-transfer (Canada):

On May 10, Campaign Life Coalition hosted a press conference to speak about the National March for Life taking place on May 11, in Ottawa, and to highlight how pro-life Canadians are standing firm on issues like life being created at the moment of conception. Their press conference covered the main battles that pro-life advocates have faced in Canada over the past year.

In 2014, Justin Trudeau, before he was elected prime minister, said that pro-life incumbent MPs must vote pro-choice on abortion. He went as far as to say that abortion opponents are not welcome to run for the Liberals. Trudeau also mentioned that the Liberals now support abortion rights and all candidates in the next election will be expected to adhere to that position.

On the same day of the press conference, Justin Trudeau tweeted: “We’re pro-choice. And that means we’ll always stand up for your right to choose – and stand up to Conservative politicians who want to take us backwards.”

Campaign Life Coalition was settled and ready for the press conference, their imagery boards were up and the speakers were set up. Then, liason officers came to not only ask them to pull down the boards saying that it wasn’t allowed on Parliament Hill but they also removed the microphone and speakers of the CLC team.

“We've been told that according to the policies of the Hill, we cannot have graphic imagery on the Hill. So we cannot show the truth of what abortion looks like.” say Pete Backlinski, director of communication for CLC.

“Where's the written rule that says that we cannot hold up a sign like that? I wonder if it truly exists or if it was just a raw act of of censorship, an instinctive act to say we cannot allow pro-life freedom of speech to be shown here.” mentioned Jack Fonseca, CLC director of political operations.

Two days previously to this event, Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced funding for projects to help strengthen abortion access across Canada. This is the Liberals' pro-choice, anti pro-life MP announcing harmful news for the pro-life movement, only three days before their big march.

“That was Justin Trudeau personally taking out his is viciousness and bitterness and animosity towards pro-life Canadians and just rubbing it in our faces," replied Jack Fonseca.

Also, Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall spoke out on May 9, seeking to add two new aggravating factors to the Criminal Code on the Bill C-311 - assaulting a pregnant woman & causing physical or emotional harm to a pregnant woman. She was also expected to speak at the March For Life along with Conservative MPs Leslyn Lewis and Arnold Viersen.