Another Pastor targetted by police and mainstream media
Carlos Norbal is the pastor of the New Creation Church in Montreal.
During the pandemic winter of 2020, Carlos decided to continue to welcome his faithful and to produce his religious speeches.
He therefore became a target of the mainstream media as well as the Montreal police force.
Churchgoers as well as Carlos and his team were subjected to intimidation during services.
The media called passersby to gather information on what was happening in this church. Despite the warning posted on the front door, journalists tried to infiltrate private property.
Carlos continues to defend himself against such intimidation efforts and has produced a video to alert the police to this effect. In this video Carlos shared with me his stories and those of other pastors he knows.
