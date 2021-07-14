Another Pastor targetted by police and mainstream media

By Adam Soos DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 16553 Donors

Goal: 20000 Donors Donate ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt! BUY NOW

Carlos Norbal is the pastor of the New Creation Church in Montreal.

During the pandemic winter of 2020, Carlos decided to continue to welcome his faithful and to produce his religious speeches.

He therefore became a target of the mainstream media as well as the Montreal police force.

Churchgoers as well as Carlos and his team were subjected to intimidation during services.

The media called passersby to gather information on what was happening in this church. Despite the warning posted on the front door, journalists tried to infiltrate private property.

Carlos continues to defend himself against such intimidation efforts and has produced a video to alert the police to this effect. In this video Carlos shared with me his stories and those of other pastors he knows.