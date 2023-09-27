Applauding a Nazi in Parliament shows how radical Trudeau's government has become

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 26, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the continuing fallout of Anthony Rota, now-former Speaker of the House, inviting a former Nazi to be honoured in the House of Commons.

Rota, who resigned on Tuesday, introduced Yaroslav Hunka, a former Nazi SS officer, as a "Ukrainian hero" and a "Canadian hero" during a parliamentary session. Hunka, 98-years-old, was a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a volunteer division of Ukrainians that fought against Russia and pledged loyalty to Hitler. He received a standing ovation from the Canadian parliament on Friday, including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who was there to deliver a joint address.

"I reiterate my profound regret for my error in recognizing an individual during the joint address to Parliament of President Zelensky," said Rota. "That public recognition has caused pain to individuals and communities including the Jewish community in Canada and around the world, in addition to survivors of Nazi atrocities in Poland among other nations. I accept full responsibility for my actions."

But what does the ability of a Nazi fighter to be applauded by the Canadian legislature reveal about where Trudeau's government stands today? And who might have known about the significance of celebrating someone who fought against Russia in World War II? Certainly Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, whose own grandfather was a Nazi collaborator — which she has denied as Russian disinformation.

The Hunka incident is another item to be added to the list of Trudeau government scandals — and proof of its increasing radicalism.