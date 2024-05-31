'Anti-racist' activists pushing to keep racism alive and well: Ben Scallan

The Irish city of Cork was recently the site of an "anti-racist" summit, which featured some audacious claims, like: Ireland should be “ashamed as a country” for accommodating more white refugees than black ones; that George Nkencho was shot by Gardaí because “killing a black man is an achievement” in Ireland; and that even poor white people have inherent “white privilege,” Gript Media reported.

The Minister says she "rejects" the comments, but other than that, the response seems to be metaphorical hands-in-pockets and a shrug.



I wonder if a "far-right" event was held in Cork City Hall featuring TDs, Councillors, and the Lord Mayor, if the reaction would be this blasé. https://t.co/jSZlFVepDs — Ben Scallan 🇮🇪 (@Ben_Scallan) May 31, 2024

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Gript reporter Ben Scallan joined the show to provide more insight into this event, and how, years removed from the death of U.S. man George Floyd in police custody, funding is drying up for so-called anti-racist organizations.

One of the speakers at the event, who runs an anti-racist organization, shed an interesting light on how these groups work and how they need to keep people focused on racism or else their funding will dry up: