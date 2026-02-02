Anti-Carney protest in Vancouver joins Canada-wide rallies

Roughly 150 demonstrators gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday despite no organizer on site, with protesters calling to “end Liberal rule.”

Drea Humphrey
  |   February 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Saturday, January 31, several protests opposing Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal government erupted across Canada.

The demonstrations were advertised in advance by the group  'Stand United Canada,' who advertised the action as a “shared call from citizens for accountability, transparency, and responsible leadership.”

Rebel News was on site at the Vancouver Art Gallery, to cover the Vancouver leg of the demonstrations.

Despite no organizer being present, roughly 150 demonstrators showed up, along with Vancouver police officers nearby as accustomed to keep the peace.

The grassroots group organically heard speeches from multiple attendees before peacefully marching with signs and calls to “end the Liberal rule.”

Rebel News interviewed several protesters, asking what they believe Mark Carney’s commitment to work with China for a “New World Order” means, why they think Canadians continue to vote for the Liberal Party, and whether Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre’s leadership victory will be enough to get Canada back on track in the next federal election.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-02 19:24:12 -0500 Flag
    I’m surprised this happened in Vancouver. But I guess enough people heard of the slaughter of the ostriches under Marx Carnage’s watch so they came out.