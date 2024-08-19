Anti-Israel agitators set off smoke devices, chant for intifada during pro-Israel event at Toronto church
'That's a really startling video to see, just the images. Very compelling that you have to have a wall of police to protect a church in Toronto, it's wild,' said Sheila Gunn Reid.
On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed anti-Israel protesters demonstrating in a threatening manner outside of a pro-Israel event being held at a church in Toronto.
The event, called "Israel Rejoicing Celebration," on Sunday, August 18, saw dozens of anti-Israel demonstrators come out to protest the gathering, requiring a significant police presence to keep them at bay.
Police were forced to form a wall blocking the angry demonstrators from the entrance to the Friends of Jesus Christ Church in Scarborough.
Heavy police presence to monitor protesters and counter protesters at Friends of Jesus Christ Church. #cdnpoli #Toronto #Palestine #Israel #Gaza #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/1W9jHJTDX5— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) August 18, 2024
Speaking about the event, Menzies said, "Naturally the pro-Hamas people came and set off smoke devices and chanted genocide."
"I love how you'll see them hold signs saying 'no genocide,'...as they chant 'from the river to the sea,' 'go back to Europe,' 'intifada,'" he said.
Discussing the protesters' tactics, Gunn Reid said, "Why do they bring the smoke bombs? Why do they do that? They do it at all their protests and it seems so chaotic and destructive."
"It just reminds me of like a fiery mob on the other side," she added.
Police were reportedly forced to arrest at least two anti-Israel protesters at the scene.
