Anti-Israel encampment at Vancouver Island University dismantled on Sunday

The anti-Israel encampment at Vancouver Island University (VIU) was dismantled on Sunday, 72 hours after the B.C. Supreme Court issued an injunction for its removal. The encampment had been in place for over 100 days in the campus quadrangle in Nanaimo, B.C.

Vancouver Island University has finally removed the Palestine Encampment after 100 days, reclaiming their land. #VIU #Protest #Palestine pic.twitter.com/lGWKeAQtkk — Aiden Armstrong (@AArmstrong98) August 18, 2024

Protesters were told that they had until 9:30 a.m. to vacate the area, which was filled with tents, tarpaulins, and signs.

The institution filed a lawsuit last month against the organizers, seeking an injunction and damages, arguing that the encampment created unease among staff and students.

The B.C. Supreme Court granted the injunction but limited it to the grassy quadrangle area and prohibited further encampments there for 150 days.

VIU has not yet responded to the dismantling but previously stated that the court order was necessary to restore the campus quad as a shared community space, reports the CBC.

Protesters left a message on the ground where the encampment once stood reading "See you in 150 days," suggesting that they have intentions to continue their protests after the injunction expires.

In a statement responding to the removal, Jewish rights group B’nai Brith celebrated the encampment’s removal as a victory.

“As the only intervenor advocating for this injunction, B’nai Brith took action and stood firm against the display of symbols linked to terrorist groups and calls for violence.

In a major victory for BC’s Jewish community, B’nai Brith Canada is proud to announce that a judge has granted a 150-day injunction to remove the illegal anti-Israel encampment at Vancouver Island University (VIU).



As the only intervenor advocating for this injunction, B’nai… pic.twitter.com/gyHF1HzHVs — B'nai Brith Canada (@bnaibrithcanada) August 15, 2024

“This victory reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that Canadian campuses remain safe, secure, and free from hate.”