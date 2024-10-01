Anti-Israel protesters defy police, vow to continue October 7 protests

By Avi Yemini PETITION: Reject all Gaza visa requests! Add your voice to the growing list of Australians calling for the federal government to reject all visa applications from Gaza amid the rising terror threat. 34,141 signatures

Anti-Israel protests in Sydney are set to go ahead this long weekend, despite attempts by NSW Police to stop the event through the courts.

The Palestine Action Group (PAG), which is organising the protest and vigil on the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack, has vowed to proceed regardless of the court's decision.

The protests, scheduled for both Sydney and Melbourne, have raised concerns, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expected to attend a Melbourne vigil alongside Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus.

🚨 AUSTRALIA—WE HAVE A MAJOR PROBLEM!



The anti-Israel protesters I have been warning you about for the last year have finally taken their masks off



They're not hiding their TERRORIST support anymore



Full story: https://t.co/l7ihbmrDkT pic.twitter.com/CP0nFIb7fU — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 30, 2024

Despite police opposition, PAG stated their event represents a fundamental democratic right, and they remain committed to holding the demonstration in Sydney. "See you all on Sunday," the group announced via Instagram and Facebook.

NSW Police have expressed concerns about the safety of the protests, citing potential risks due to heightened community tension and the timing of the event, which coincides with the anniversary of the Hamas attack.

The police have applied to the Supreme Court to block the Sydney rally, pointing to past protests that saw flares lit and chants raised at iconic locations like the Sydney Opera House.

This is not the Middle East twenty years ago.



It's Sydney Australia last night.



They’re not even trying to hide it anymore.



When they say “free Palestine”, this is what they really mean.



“Fuck the Jews” and “gas the Jews”



pic.twitter.com/GcKbSvJDUd — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 9, 2023

NSW Premier Chris Minns, speaking on Wednesday, defended the police action.

"It was a difficult decision, but we believe it was the right one," he said, adding that the protest's timing, during school holidays and on a long weekend, made the situation more precarious. "There was a high prospect of conflict on the streets of Sydney, something we couldn’t ignore."

Premier Minns also highlighted concerns raised by police that the number of demonstrators could far exceed the 200 to 300 expected by organisers, further complicating crowd management.

There is also concern over the potential display of terrorist symbols, which PAG reportedly indicated they were unable to prevent during negotiations with police.

Despite the looming court ruling, Minns did not offer a clear response when asked what would happen if the protest proceeded against the court's decision.

In response to the controversy, federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton praised the NSW government for its stance and urged Victoria Police to take similar measures.

Dutton called for greater action to prevent such protests, warning that allowing them to proceed would harm Australia's values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Prime Minister Albanese also weighed in, urging caution and restraint.