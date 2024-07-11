Anti-nationalism is an excuse for mass migration
Ezra Levant checks in from the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C., where he details how open borders globalists use anti-nationalist sentiments as an excuse for mass immigration to the West.
This week in Washington, D.C., conservatives concerned with protecting their nations gathered for the National Conservatism Conference. Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant travelled to Washington to see what these prominent figures from the U.S., Europe and around the world had to say.
On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra checked in from the conference and expanded on what the idea of "national conservatism" means and why it matters.
Looking back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's infamous remarks about Canada being a post-national state with no core identity, Ezra said:
The idea that there is no Canadian nation, that as Trudeau would say we're just a place with no core idea, is not only offensive to Quebec nationalism and the Anglo national history — not to mention the Aboriginal people — it's an excuse to open the door to mass immigration that has no connection whatsoever to Canadian culture, French, English or otherwise.
And I think it's reached a crisis under Justin Trudeau, who has literally quadrupled immigration in the last two years. When you look around Europe, you see where that crisis will lead if we don't fix it now.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.