WATCH: Antifa and Hamas supporters FAIL to disrupt rally against antisemitism
A rally against rising antisemitism in Melbourne saw heated confrontations as counter-protesters attempted to overshadow a peaceful demonstration.
Demonstrators gathered to protest against the rising tide of antisemitism at Melbourne's 'Never Again is Now' rally held outside the Victorian Parliament over the weekend.
The event saw the presence of anti-Israel counter-protesters harassing rallygoers and supporters of the Jewish community, leading to tense exchanges and a notable police presence.
Cruel hatred & antisemitism— Menachem Vorchheimer (@MenachemV) May 20, 2024
Melbourne, Australia - an elderly Jewish woman in a wheelchair was surrounded by pro-Palestine activists, before one of them stole her Israeli flag & ran off
An Israeli flag was subsequently burned by the group pic.twitter.com/298zc03muI
As tensions rose, members of Antifa appeared on the scene, ostensibly to counter the antisemitism rally. In an ironic state of affairs, the Antifa supporters stood side by side with the pro-Hamas crowd.
🚨TODAY: A large Melbourne rally taking a stand against the shocking rise in antisemitism was GATECRASHED by masked antifa racists along with Jihadi Jew-haters— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 19, 2024
Subscribe now across all platforms at https://t.co/LUukKKteWt to get the full video first! pic.twitter.com/bxfJW3Bvc8
Morgan C. Jonas summed it up perfectly with his thoughts on the pro-Palestinian movement, describing it as an "unholy alliance" with a common goal of opposing Jews.
He questioned the rationale of far-left supporters, suggesting their efforts to appease extremist groups were misguided and dangerous.
Attended and spoke at the Never Again Now Rally in Melbourne yesterday. What a great, peaceful event. pic.twitter.com/BxPNPXf6u1— Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO (@nyunggai) May 19, 2024
Thankfully, my security guard Daniel ensured our safety as tensions rose at various times with the counter-protesters targeting our crew at various points.
Throughout the day, the Victoria Police managed the confrontations, moving to disperse Antifa and other counter-protesters.
Amazing afternoon standing against hate! #neveragainisnow pic.twitter.com/EUv5ry5Vr2— mark leach (@markleach) May 19, 2024
In stark contrast to the counter-protesters, those rallying against antisemitism displayed Israeli flags alongside Australian ones, advocating for peace and democratic values.
The rally culminated in a call for unity and vigilance against hate, with organisers stressing the importance of standing against antisemitism globally.
