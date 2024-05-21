WATCH: Antifa and Hamas supporters FAIL to disrupt rally against antisemitism

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Demonstrators gathered to protest against the rising tide of antisemitism at Melbourne's 'Never Again is Now' rally held outside the Victorian Parliament over the weekend.

The event saw the presence of anti-Israel counter-protesters harassing rallygoers and supporters of the Jewish community, leading to tense exchanges and a notable police presence.

Cruel hatred & antisemitism



Melbourne, Australia - an elderly Jewish woman in a wheelchair was surrounded by pro-Palestine activists, before one of them stole her Israeli flag & ran off



An Israeli flag was subsequently burned by the group pic.twitter.com/298zc03muI — Menachem Vorchheimer (@MenachemV) May 20, 2024

As tensions rose, members of Antifa appeared on the scene, ostensibly to counter the antisemitism rally. In an ironic state of affairs, the Antifa supporters stood side by side with the pro-Hamas crowd.

🚨TODAY: A large Melbourne rally taking a stand against the shocking rise in antisemitism was GATECRASHED by masked antifa racists along with Jihadi Jew-haters



Subscribe now across all platforms at https://t.co/LUukKKteWt to get the full video first! pic.twitter.com/bxfJW3Bvc8 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 19, 2024

Morgan C. Jonas summed it up perfectly with his thoughts on the pro-Palestinian movement, describing it as an "unholy alliance" with a common goal of opposing Jews.

He questioned the rationale of far-left supporters, suggesting their efforts to appease extremist groups were misguided and dangerous.

Attended and spoke at the Never Again Now Rally in Melbourne yesterday. What a great, peaceful event. pic.twitter.com/BxPNPXf6u1 — Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO (@nyunggai) May 19, 2024

Thankfully, my security guard Daniel ensured our safety as tensions rose at various times with the counter-protesters targeting our crew at various points.

Throughout the day, the Victoria Police managed the confrontations, moving to disperse Antifa and other counter-protesters.

In stark contrast to the counter-protesters, those rallying against antisemitism displayed Israeli flags alongside Australian ones, advocating for peace and democratic values.

The rally culminated in a call for unity and vigilance against hate, with organisers stressing the importance of standing against antisemitism globally.