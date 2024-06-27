Antifa ATTACKS Rebel News reporters as police refuse to help

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Saturday, June 22, anti-Israel protesters brazenly set up a new encampment in Victoria Square in Montreal. There, the statue of Queen Victoria was outrageously defaced with paint, graffiti, and Palestinian flags. This appalling act occurred in broad daylight, right under the noses of the Montreal police (SPVM), who stood by and watched without taking any action.

"SHUT DOWN KKKanada"



A new pro-Hamas encampment has just been erected in a public park. They desecrated the Queen's statue with paint, flags, and graffiti.



Police officers did nothing to stop them.https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/JKdmwGrpPk — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 22, 2024

Later that afternoon, Rebel News' Quebec team arrived to document this illegal camp and report on it to inform the public. Upon arrival, our team was immediately surrounded by about 10 masked individuals wielding umbrellas.

In just minutes, I was shockingly sprayed with sticky yellow paint on one of my cameras. The police officers present did absolutely nothing to identify the assailant.

WATCH NOW : Antifa and pro-Hamas thugs ambush myself and producer for reporting on their new anti-Israel encampment inside a Montreal public park.



The police refused to help while we were assaulted and spray painted.



Full report to come: https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO and support my… pic.twitter.com/sN0h4f5HdF — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 23, 2024

Numerous verbal threats were then hurled at us, targeting both myself and Rebel cameraman Guillaume Roy.

After capturing the necessary footage, I was repeatedly attacked by a group of Antifa thugs who tried to block me from doing my job. A brave bystander attempted to protect us from these vicious attackers.

ASSAULT BY ANTIFA THUGS



I was assaulted, sprayed with paint, and harassed. A gentleman tried to defend me, but the police fled and refused to protect us.https://t.co/MK7PbgnOim pic.twitter.com/8T82ruyVZ2 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 23, 2024

A masked individual then emerged from the street with a paint canister and blatantly sprayed me right in front of the police, who again did nothing. As our team tried to leave, the masked individuals relentlessly pursued us. Guillaume Roy received explicit threats from far-left photographer Julien Crête Nadeau.

"La prochaine fois, ce ne sera pas de la peinture. Tu n'auras plus de caméras."



Julien Crête, un photographe associé à la gauche radicale, m'a lancé des menaces devant les policiers du SPVM. pic.twitter.com/AQS7V40Oqs — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) June 24, 2024

Our team desperately pleaded with the SPVM for assistance so we could leave safely, but the SPVM coldly refused to help.

WATCH UNTIL THE END



Police acknowledge their inaction and advise me to ask Montreal Mayor, Valérie Plante, why no measures are being taken against the violent pro-Hamas antifa encampments.



Despite the now occupying a public park, SPVM stated they will not intervene.… pic.twitter.com/jgC8rbVIbA — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 23, 2024

Valerie Plante, the mayor of Montreal, is shockingly allowing vandals to break the law without facing any consequences. She is enabling the illegal occupation of a public park, vandalism, and attacks on journalists and the public.

Montreal is no longer the safe city it once was.