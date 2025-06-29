Antifa shuttered UBC event on Antifa violence, Canadians fight back

Public safety is often invoked to justify various actions, as seen during the pandemic. This concept is central to a case against the University of British Columbia (UBC).

In 2019, UBC cancelled a Free Speech Club event titled "Understanding Antifa Violence," citing "emotional and psychological safety and security" concerns. This was despite prior events hosted by the same club, which involved protests from groups like "Students Against Bigotry."

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms recently filed legal arguments against the university and province, regarding the cancelled event.

Glenn Blackett, a civil rights lawyer with the organization, spoke with Rebel News on the state of freedom of expression in Canadian universities.

“Understanding Antifa Violence” was to feature journalist Andy Ngo, known for documenting Antifa violence and who was brutally attacked by the group.

In 2023, the Post Millennial's senior editor sued Rose City Antifa for 2019 protest injuries. While two individuals were cleared, three non-appearing defendants led to a default judgment awarding Ngo $300,000.

Antifa's actions ironically led to the cancellation of an event designed to understand Antifa violence.

The university's decision was reportedly influenced by a letter from the Vancouver District Labor Congress to UBC President Santa Ono, demanding the event's cancellation and labeling Ngo a "far-right provocateur." Ono then questioned who approved the event.

Following this, and after reviewing social media posts from "Students Against Bigotry" demanding the event not proceed, UBC canceled it, citing "safety concerns."

Antifa, sometimes escalating to violence, is known for banging on doors and pulling fire alarms. The university had not sanctioned those involved in the disruptions.