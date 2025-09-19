Antifa swarm pro-Canada demonstrators in Toronto

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer and journalist Caryma Sa'd discussed the Antifa presence during Saturday's 'Canada First' rally in Toronto.

The site of the duelling protests, Christie Pits Park, had a famous brawl in 1933 between pro-Nazi demonstrators and Jewish and Italian immigrants. The riot erupted during a baseball game and lasted for hours.

Sa'd described how despite no fights with baseball bats this time around, the pro-Canada protesters were surrounded by Antifa demonstrators on Saturday.

"There was nonetheless, verbal and physical assaults. The Canada First group was outnumbered by a large margin and they were encircled by counter-protesters," she said.

"When they then moved to leave the park, some counter-protesters followed them down the street, down side streets, pushing, shoving, blocking, things of that nature," Sa'd continued.

Several altercations broke out between the duelling protesters, with police making at least one arrest of an Antifa demonstrator.

Sa'd discussed Antifa's structure in Toronto and the threat the group poses. "There is most definitely a movement that exists," she said. "I don't know if there is a leader as such, I think they try to organize in a more flat structure, although there are people who have positions," S'ad continued.

Antifa has been thrust back under the spotlight after President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that the U.S. would be labelling them a terrorist organization.