Antisemitic incidents against children at Ontario schools skyrocketing since Oct 7. attacks: report

A federal report on antisemitism in the Ontario K-12 school system has revealed a shocking increase in antisemitic incidents targeting children over the past two years.

The report, created for the Special Envoy for Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, showed nearly 800 incidents of antisemitism targeting K-12 students in Ontario since 2023.

In one disturbing incident, a six-year-old child's teacher told her she was "half-human" because she had a Jewish parent, according to reporting from the Globe and Mail.

A 13-year-old girl was also repeatedly confronted by classmates who raised their hands in Nazi salutes, and other young students were reportedly told they were 'baby killers' for supporting Israel in its operations against the terrorist group Hamas.

The report noted that “more than 40 per cent of responses involve Holocaust denial, assertions of excessive Jewish wealth or power, or blanket condemnation of Jews."

The rise in antisemitic incidents targeting schoolchildren coincides with Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023, and the resulting war that has left hundreds of thousands of people displaced.

Teachers themselves were behind a distressing number of the antisemitic incidents reported, with almost one in six incidents being initiated by teachers or taking place during a "school-sanctioned" activity.

According to the report, almost 75% of the incidents occurred within the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, the Toronto District School Board, and the York Region District School Board.

Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, Deborah Lyons, condemned schools for failing to sufficiently investigate incidents.

“It is very disturbing to see the number of reported antisemitic incidents being ignored in Ontario schools,” she said. “Silence in the face of antisemitism is not neutrality – it is complicity and sends a bad message to all students about standing up against hate.”

The unchecked rise of antisemitism in Ontario schools has parents calling for immediate reforms to safeguard children and combat the hatred.