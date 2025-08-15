Antisemitic threats in Montreal fuel fears of escalating violence

Several concerning antisemitic incidents have occurred in Montreal over the last week.

A disturbing incident in Montreal has raised concerns about rising antisemitic violence, occurring just days before a brutal attack on a Jewish father in a city park.

Just after midnight on August 6th, 2025, a Jewish man waiting at a red light faced a barrage of antisemitic insults and threats in an encounter that left him shaken and prompted a police report.

According to the victim, an individual approached his car and began yelling, telling him to "go to Gaza," calling him a "killer" and a "dog," and stating that he must die—apparent references to his Jewish identity, marked by a visible religious symbol.

The aggressor fled in a taxi after hurling antisemitic threats, prompting police to arrive and file a report. It is not known whether police have identified the suspect.

This incident occurred just days before a Jewish father was brutally assaulted in front of his kids in Montreal’s Parc-Extension on August 8, leaving him hospitalized and his children traumatized. Rebel News reports this attack as part of a rising wave of antisemitism, with 6,219 incidents recorded in Canada in 2024.

This incident is a stark reminder of the challenges facing Montreal’s Jewish community. Police are investigating, and we will continue to follow this story.

