AOC melts down over Biden's failure to control Manchin, deliver Build Back Better agenda

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not believe President Joe Biden has the will to lead, and is calling on the elected Democrat to “take off the gloves and govern.”

Ocasio-Cortez made her remarks following Biden’s failure to corral West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin into supporting the multi-trillion-dollar Build Back Better Act. Citing the financial consequences of the socialist agenda, Manchin went against party lines to side with his Republican counterparts in the Senate to reject Biden’s massive proposal.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there,” said Manchin over the weekend.

In response, Ocasio-Cortez had a meltdown on social media, and demanded Biden to exercise his executive authority to do what she wanted.

“The fact that Biden has the power to provide student debt relief to millions, had to be forced into extending the eviction moratorium,& has yet to aggressively campaign against the filibuster shows us he has more power than he’s using,” said the socialist on Sunday. “It’s time to take off the gloves & govern.”

The fact that Biden has the power to provide student debt relief to millions, had to be forced into extending the eviction moratorium,& has yet to aggressively campaign against the filibuster shows us he has more power than he’s using.



It’s time to take off the gloves & govern. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 20, 2021

In a separate tweet, Ocasio-Cortez called on the Senate to “reconvene immediately” and bring the Build Back Better Act to a vote regardless of Manchin’s position.

“If they forced folks to go on record with BIF, they can force the Senate to go on record with BBB. We can take it up again next year too,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez.

“With BBB delayed, Child Tax Credits will expire and student loans will restart within a matter of weeks,” the far-left politician warned. “Working families could lose thousands of $/mo just as prices are rising.”

“That alone is reason for @POTUS to act on student loans ASAP - w/ either moratorium or cancellation,” she added.

“When we suggested this months ago, people were outraged, accused us of insulting people’s character, called us disruptive, etc.,” remarked Ocasio-Cortez in response to a radio appearance by Manchin, in which the West Virginia senator said that it was always his intention to oppose the Build Back Better Act.

In his appearance, Manchin suggested that he had reached a tipping point when a congressional staffer did something to anger him just enough to come out and speak his mind.

“Capitol Hill is full of folks who convince themselves they’re 3 steps ahead by rationalizing to themselves why the obvious isn’t true. A hustler’s dream,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“Biden needs to lean on his executive authority now. He has been delaying and underutilizing it so far. There is an enormous amount he can do on climate, student debt, immigration, cannabis, health care, and more,” Ocasio-Cortez insisted. “Time is running out - we need to move and use alternative paths.”