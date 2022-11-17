AP News issues correction over incorrect report that blamed Russia for Ukrainian missile strike in Poland

Genya Savilov, Pool Photo via AP

The Associated Press issued an official correction on its reporting of the missiles that landed in Poland on Tuesday. The outlet blamed Russia for the attack, flaring tensions across the world.

“The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity,” the correction read.

“Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack,” it continued.

In a statement by National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson, she said that the U.S. has “full confidence” in the Polish government’s investigation into the deadly incident.

The statement read:

We have full confidence in the Polish government’s investigation of the explosion near their border with Ukraine, and we commend them for the professional and deliberate manner in which they are conducting it. We will not get ahead of their work and remain in close touch with our Polish counterparts, as we are still gathering information. We have seen nothing that contradicts President Duda’s preliminary assessment that this explosion was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile that unfortunately landed in Poland. We will continue to assess and share any new information transparently as it becomes available. We will also continue to stay in close touch with the Ukrainians regarding any information they have to fill out the picture.

Watson added, “That said, whatever the final conclusions may be, it is clear that the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia, which launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine specifically intended to target civilian infrastructure. Ukraine had — and has — every right to defend itself.”

Following the strike on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky reacted to the attack by insisting repeatedly to his Polish counterpart that it was a “rocket launched from the territory of the Russian Federation,” referring to the incident as Russia’s “missile terror,” Rebel News reported.

“Ukraine’s defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda. “There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland.”