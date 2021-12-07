Arab Jew Éric Zemmour throws his hat in the ring for the French presidency with a patriotic flourish

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at Éric Zemmour, a first-time candidate running to be the president of France.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

A few days after that video, I saw this tweet — announcing a huge rally. With what looks like thousands of chairs — and inviting people to attend. It was in the outskirts of Paris. And I thought: that’s a bit Trumpy. Will he get Trump-sized crowds? Clearly he’s not into this social distancing mask business. I don’t know his position on those things, but I can see how he acts. And in the back of my mind I wondered if they’ll do to him what they did to Trump — do you remember when Trump had a rally in Chicago? How the gangs descended on it, indistinguishable from the Democratic Party? The violence? I wondered if it would be like that. And it was. But look at this language: Violent scenes break out at rally for French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour Does violence “break out”? That sounds accidental, or passive, or random. Did violence break out? Or, like at Trump’s Chicago rally, were Antifa thugs sent to “break out” the violence?

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.