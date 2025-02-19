ARC Conference is the 'counterbalance' to the World Economic Forum

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Established in 2023, the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) held its third annual freedom conference in London, England this past week. The organization is something of a counterbalance to the World Economic Forum, focusing on advancing freedom and civil liberties.

“I'd say it's the largest freedom gathering in the U.K.,” said Ezra Levant, who checked in from the event as part of Tuesday night's special episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

The first speaker at the conference was Kemi Badenoch, the new leader of the opposition Conservatives in the U.K., who delivered a message critical of the country's immigration system.

“Some conservative critics would say, why didn't you implement those ideas when you were on the inside,” remarked Ezra, referring to the Conservatives' years long hold on power.

Another speaker was Nigel Farage, whose Reform Party is now competing with the Conservatives, and who joined Jordan Peterson on stage for a conversation about the U.K.'s future.

But the event wasn't just featuring partisan political figures. “Philosophers, thinkers, scholars, academics” and others were among the 4,000 or so people who gathered at the massive conference, Ezra said, noting a strong American contingent along with a fair share of Canadians and Australians who also made the trip to London.

“It's good to be here with the 150 or so Canadians, it's good to see the speeches and to see some sort of collective — I guess as collective as conservatives can be.”