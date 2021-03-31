WATCH: Archbishop of Canterbury denies Prince Harry & Meghan's “secret wedding” claim

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lengthy interview with Oprah Winfrey made international headlines after the pair, particularly Markle, made some controversial statements. People who pushed back against some of Markle's claims, like Piers Morgan for example were criticized heavily. Morgan, a long-time staple of opinion-based news television, even wound up a victim of cancel culture after he was removed from his show, Good Morning Britain.

Sharon Osbourne, who came to Morgan's defence, suffered the same fate — fired from the show she was a co-host of, The Talk.

The issues cropped up because of skepticism around many of the claims Markle made during her conversation with Winfrey. However, as it turns out, one of those claims is now thrown clearly into dispute.

In this clip from Darren Grimes of Reasoned, he explains how Markle's assertions about a quiet wedding ceremony — one held privately before the large, extravagant display of pageantry that the couple shared at Windsor Castle — are not quite as factual as Markle and Prince Harry suggested.